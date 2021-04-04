US consulate in Erbil commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Genocide against the Faili Kurds

Shafaq News/ The US consulate in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, issued a statement earlier today, Sunday, honoring the victims of the Faili Kurds Genocide perpetrated by the ousted regime four decades ago.

The statement said, "Today marks the annual anniversary of the genocide against the Faili Kurds in Iraq, as we recall the measures launched against them by Saddam's totalitarian regime."

It elaborated, "Measures such as racial discrimination, displacement, revocation of citizenship, deportation, marginalization, and confiscation of their belongings and properties."

"The United States supports achieving social justice among all factions society. The U.S. reaffirms its commitment to preserve the ethnic and religious minorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Iraq and to promote pluralism and tolerance," it concluded.