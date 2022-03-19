Al-Hakim: Faili Kurds suffer from the Baath regime

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, called on the Faili Kurds to recognize their grievances to the Iraqis, stressing that the former Baath regime led by Saddam Hussein displaced 600,000 of them.

Al-Hakim said at the conference of the National Alliance of Faili Kurds, "words cannot describe the suffering of the Faili Kurds. Their grievance is documented.”

He added, "the Faili Kurds were targeted for their national and sectarian affiliation, and the former regime wrote articles about what he called uprooting Failis from Iraq and use them as samples for its biological and chemical experiments."