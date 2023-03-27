Kurdish Forces Conduct Joint Operation, Arresting Eight Terrorists In Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ In a joint operation with Iraqi security services, the General Asayish Directorate in the Kurdistan Region announced the arrest of eight individuals suspected of terrorism in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on Monday.

The arrests were made after several days of investigation and surveillance, according to a statement from the Directorate.

The accused terrorists, of Arab nationality, were apprehended in separate operations carried out with the assistance of the Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate and the West Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate on various dates in March.

The operation was based on intelligence coordination and cooperation with Iraqi security services, which obtained accurate information about several ISIS terrorists who had escaped and were wanted under Article 4 of terrorism by the Iraqi National Security Service, the Intelligence Agency, and the Counter-terrorism headquarters in the borders of Sulaymaniyah.

According to the Directorate, some information was kept confidential to preserve the investigation's integrity, and all detainees were brought before the judiciary.