Kurdish Change Movement to elect new leadership in September

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Change Movement (Gorran) will hold elections for a new coordinator and National Council members at its third founding conference scheduled for September 2024.

Dler Abdulkhaliq, the movement's Press Room coordinator, informed Shafaq News Agency that the elections for the General Administrative Committee, General Coordinator, and the six-member Oversight Board will take place on September 5 and 7, 2024. The election for the General Coordinator and the Oversight Board members will specifically occur on September 7.

Nominations for these positions will open on August 27 and close on September 2, 2024, following guidelines established by the movement's election chamber, Abdulkhaliq added.

Sources close to the movement indicate that the elections are particularly significant, with current General Coordinator Omar Said Ali facing potential internal challenges.

"The movement is under pressure to respond to its declining popularity and is experiencing growing interest from younger members advocating for internal reforms," the source said.

The elections are expected to introduce new factions within the movement, potentially shaping its future trajectory. The influence of the children of Nawshirwan Mustafa, the movement's founder and General Coordinator from 2009 until his death in May 2017, is anticipated to be a key factor in the election dynamics.

Founded in 2009 by Nawshirwan Mustafa after his resignation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran (the Movement for Change) is a prominent political party in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The movement gained traction in the 2013 Kurdistan Parliament elections, securing 24 seats and surpassing the PUK to secure the presidency of the Kurdistan Region Parliament. In the 2018 elections, Gorran won 12 seats.