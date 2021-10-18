KDP meets with Gorran leadership in the absence of its resigned coordinator
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-18T11:55:04+0000
Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) visited the headquarters of the Change (Gorran) Movement and met with its national council in the absence of the General Coordinator who resigned in the aftermath of the election defeat.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent in al-Sulaymaniyah said that the KDP delegation included the party's secretary Fadhel al-Mirani, in addition to Adel Tayfour, Delshad Shehab, and Mahmoud Muhammad.
According to our correspondent, the visit aims to "unify the Kurds to form a joint delegation that conveys the demands of Kurdistan to Baghdad."
The delegation arrived earlier today, Monday, to al-Sulaymaniyah. It held a meeting with the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, and the members of its Politburo.