Gorran's governing body resigns after humiliating election results

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-13T17:10:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The entire governing body of the Change (Gorran) Movement has resigned following the movement's humiliating defeat in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, a statement of the movement said on Wednesday. A temporary body will be formed to govern the party, it added. A leader of the movement, Fakher Mohammad, asserted that the General Coordinator of the Movement, Omar Sayyid Ali, will submit his resignation. "There are demands that the movement representatives in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate Council shall bow out," Mohammad said, "the temporary body will look into this step." The Change Movement ran for the Iraqi parliamentary election as a part of the coalition that included the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The Coalition won 16 seats; none of them, however, was for the movement.

