Kirkuki: Kurdish self-determination is legitimized by international law

Shafaq News/ Kamalan Kirkuki, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reaffirmed on Wednesday the legitimacy of the Kurdish people's right to self-determination under international agreements.

Answering Shafaq News, Kirkuki emphasized that "leader Masoud Barzani supports the resolution of the Kurdish issue everywhere in a democratic and peaceful manner, away from violence."

He added that this is a legitimate right according to international agreements and the United Nations, as every people has the right to determine their future in a way, they deem appropriate.

Regarding regional changes, Kirkuki noted that "all parties hope these changes will lead to a better future for both the Iraqi people and the people of the Kurdistan Region."

Earlier, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stressed the importance of ensuring the political system in Syria recognizes the rights, aspirations, and uniqueness of the Kurdish people, calling for unity among Kurds in Syria and working to achieve their rights without violence.

Recently, a "historic meeting" took place between Barzani and Mazloum Abdi, occurring at a sensitive time as Syria and the region undergo significant transformations following the fall of the Assad regime and the beginning of shaping the country's future.