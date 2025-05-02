Kirkuk’s police nab suspect in torture-murder of Kurdish taxi driver

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Iraq’s Kirkuk Province have arrested a suspect linked to the killing of a Kurdish taxi driver whose body was found today, a security source revealed on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News that Kirkuk Police, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Directorate, assembled a specialized task force shortly after receiving alerts about the incident and the theft of the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators examined surveillance footage and processed forensic evidence, which led to the suspect’s identification, the source explained. “He was detained before managing to escape, and the stolen vehicle has since been recovered.”

Authorities continue to probe the motive and possible involvement of additional individuals.

Separately, a medical official confirmed that the victim’s body, discovered in an unfinished building, bore signs of torture. The remains have been transferred to the coroner’s office for a full examination.