KSDP: New Kurdistan Region’s government shortly

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Socialist Party (KSPD), Mohamed Haji Mahmoud, predicted that the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would be formed within a month and a half at most.

In a press conference, Mahmoud emphasized that "intensive efforts are being made to overcome the obstacles facing the political process in the region."

Regarding relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he explained that the escalating tensions are primarily due to what he described as the Iraqi government's "failure to accept the Kurds as a real partner."

He further argued that the Iraqi government is weak, while the Kurds possess clear strength, both in Turkiye, Syria, and within the Kurdistan Region itself, "which necessitates the Kurds demanding their legitimate rights."

Mahmoud called on the KRG to strengthen internal unity to face common challenges, noting that current regional and international conditions offer an opportunity for the Kurds to solidify their rights.

Stressing the importance of uniting efforts within the Region and working collectively to secure Kurdish rights in Iraq, he pointed out that the current phase “requires strategic steps to strengthen the Region's position in the face of challenges.”

These remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government, with disputes focused on issues such as oil, the budget, and disputed territories.

Political efforts continue in the region to finalize the formation of the new government, amid repeated calls to enhance internal unity to address regional and international challenges.

The 2024 Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections were held on October 20, 2024, after a two-year delay. The KDP emerged as the leading party, securing 39 seats with 809,197 votes, the PUK followed with 23 seats and 408,141 votes, and the New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed-NGM) gained 15 seats with 290,991 votes.

Since then, the two leading parties held five sessions to form the new government, however, disputes persist over power share.Kurdistan President calls Turkiye hotel fire "tragic," offers condolences.