KRI Yazidi rescue official criticizes Al-Hol camp authorities for lack of cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Khairy Bozani, the official responsible for rescuing Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), criticized Al-Hol camp authorities for their “lack of cooperation” in freeing detained Yazidis.

Bozani told Shafaq News Agency, "While most Yazidis previously detained in Al-Hol camp have been rescued, many remain inside," affirming, "These individuals face threats and surveillance from ISIS families, preventing them from revealing their true identities."

"The camp authorities lack cooperation in rescue operations, but efforts to save the detainees will continue," he added.

"The fate of 2,601 Yazidis, including 1,235 women and 1,366 men, is still unknown."

The Yazidis, an ethnoreligious group native to the KRI, Syria, and Turkiye, faced severe hardships when ISIS attacked their community in Sinjar, Iraq, in August 2014, causing mass killings, enslavement, and abductions. Many Yazidis were taken to Al-Hol camp, south of Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria, which is predominantly occupied by ISIS families and controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, presenting challenging conditions with limited resources and ongoing security issues.