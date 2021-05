Shafaq News / the Kidnapped Yazidis Rescue Office in Kurdistan announced, on Tuesday, that a young Yazidi was rescued from captivity in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

The Office said in a statement, "Today, Tuesday Ardwan Mohsen, , a 16-year-old Yazidi man, from Tal Al-Banat was rescued in Al-Hol camp, and he will return soon to the Kurdistan Region."