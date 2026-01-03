30 ISIS-linked individuals caught fleeing Syria’s Al-Hol camp

30 ISIS-linked individuals caught fleeing Syria’s Al-Hol camp
2026-01-03T12:40:26+00:00

Shafaq News– Hasakah

On Saturday, 30 people from families linked to ISIS attempted to escape from the Syrian section of the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In a statement, SOHR reported that the Kurdish-led internal security forces, known as Asayish, detained those involved and “tightened security” at the camp’s entrances and exits.

The attempted escape was followed by intensified flights by the US-led Coalition over the area between Al-Hol camp and the nearby city of Hasakah to monitor suspected ISIS movements, the Observatory added.

Al-Hol, which houses tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children linked to ISIS fighters, has seen repeated escape attempts. In December 2025, Asayish thwarted a similar attempt involving about 15 women and children who tried to flee under cover of fog, SOHR reported.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon