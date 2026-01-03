30 ISIS-linked individuals caught fleeing Syria’s Al-Hol camp
Shafaq News– Hasakah
On Saturday, 30 people from families linked to ISIS attempted to escape from the Syrian section of the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
In a statement, SOHR reported that the Kurdish-led internal security forces, known as Asayish, detained those involved and “tightened security” at the camp’s entrances and exits.
The attempted escape was followed by intensified flights by the US-led Coalition over the area between Al-Hol camp and the nearby city of Hasakah to monitor suspected ISIS movements, the Observatory added.
Al-Hol, which houses tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children linked to ISIS fighters, has seen repeated escape attempts. In December 2025, Asayish thwarted a similar attempt involving about 15 women and children who tried to flee under cover of fog, SOHR reported.
#المرصد_السوريفي محاولة بائت بالفشل ..لهروب رجل و11سيدة و18 طفل وطفلة من مخيم الهول بريف #الحسكةhttps://t.co/YSrurLtxxb— المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) January 3, 2026