KRI Minister declares new Gorran Movement coordinator's appointment “illegal”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Dana Abdul Karim, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Minister of Construction and Housing and a member of the Gorran (Change) Movement, stated that Dana Ahmed Majid's appointment as the movement's new general coordinator was “illegal.”

During a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Abdul Karim noted, “The movement held its national conference at the beginning of 2024, followed by internal elections.” He mentioned that “all 26 branches completed their elections and appointed their officials, electing three representatives for external representation, including a female representative.”

Abdul Karim explained, “The general council's chairman was elected, and 31 members joined the national council, which should have included Mustafa Said Qadir to make a total of 32 members.” He pointed out that the movement's constitution clearly states that the national council must convene to elect a new general coordinator and leadership legally and democratically.

Furthermore, he reported that the election committee set the election date and selected the members. However, those in other positions within the movement obstructed the process, as the elections for a new general secretary were scheduled for September 7. "The results did not align with their expectations; they had other goals and did not want to elect a new council and leadership following the proper procedures," he clarified.

Regarding Majid's appointment, Abdul Karim insisted that“it should have followed legal procedures according to the internal constitution.” He confirmed, “Internal disputes should not be resolved through illegal actions,” highlighting that “disagreements arose because Omar Said Ali, who resigned in 2021, improperly appointed Majid.”

"He is not allowed to assign anyone after his resignation."

The minister further emphasized that any decision related to resignations must come from the national council, composed of 32 members. “The recent decision was made by 11 members who convened without discussing the matter with the movement representatives in the government.”

“They should have agreed with all members of the national council and held a meeting with their representatives before making such a decision.” He noted that any government-related decision must be made by the council.

On Thursday, the movement announced its decision to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and local administrations in the governorates of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and the Garmian and Raparin administrations. The move followed a directive from the movement's leadership, instructing its ministers and officials to submit their resignations, with several high-ranking Gorran officials confirming their resignations in official statements.

The Gorran Movement is one of the major political movements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in 2009 as a reformist faction that split from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran aims to combat political corruption and enhance democracy and transparency within the institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In recent years, Gorran has faced internal leadership challenges, particularly following the death of its founder and leader, Nawshirwan Mustafa, in 2017. These challenges have led to internal divisions over how the movement should be managed and its future political direction.