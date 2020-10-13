KRG to launch several projects in Rania district

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday a more than 22 billion Iraqi dinars' package of projects in the administration of Raperin.

The Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, said during his visit to Rania of the Independent Administration near Al-Sulaymaniyah that these projects include Darband Bridge project, the restoration of the schools in Raperin, the implementation of the "60 meters" project in Qalat Diza, two-lane project in Rania market and the construction of Breast Cancer center.

Kurdistan Regional Government laid today, Tuesday, the foundation stone for the project to construct a "Darband" bridge in Rania district. The total cost of the project is 10.3 billion Iraqi dinars.