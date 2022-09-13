Report

KRG spokesperson: "internal expenditures" accounted for 55% of the region's oil revenues

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-13T14:42:12+0000
KRG spokesperson: "internal expenditures" accounted for 55% of the region's oil revenues

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Jotiar Adil on Tuesday said that more than half the revenues it yielded from oil exports last year went to cover "internal expenditures".

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Erbil earlier today, Adel said, "55% of the region's oil revenues were spent on internal expenditures."

"The net income, from oil and non-oil resources, amounted to 46.3 trillion Iraqi dinars, while the general expenditures stood at 49 trillion Iraqi dinars," he added.

