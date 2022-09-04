KRG spokesperson debunks parliament speaker's statements on access to info law

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, said that the ninth cabinet does not consider introducing amendments to the region's "access to information" law, debunking statements made by the parliament speaker, Rewaz Faiaq, in a meeting with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) yesterday, Saturday.

In a statement he issued earlier today, Sunday, Adel said that the KRG did not file any request for amending the access to information law, contrary to what Parliament Speaker Faiaq said yesterday.

"The prime minister instructed the local diwan and media departments, the council of ministers' secretariat, and the independent commission for human rights to develop draft instructions to facilitate the implementation of the law," he said.

"Hereby, we thank the parliament speaker for upholding the instructions two months and a half after their issuance," he continued.

Adel said that the ninth cabinet is committed to sustaining transparency in spreading information.