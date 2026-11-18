Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will introduce a series of measures to expand freedoms and strengthen human rights protections under its new 2026-2030 Human Rights Plan, Dindar Zebari, the KRG's coordinator for international recommendations, said on Wednesday.

The initiatives were discussed at a meeting in Erbil attended by representatives of the Independent High Commission for Human Rights, the Kurdish Ministries of Interior and Labor and Social Affairs, members of the Kurdistan Parliament and the Iraqi Council of Representatives, federal government officials, and civil society organizations.

Zebari linked the initiatives to efforts to implement 263 recommendations made to Iraq during the United Nations Human Rights Council's 2025 Universal Periodic Review (UPR). The recommendations called for stronger human rights protections and broader freedoms, giving Iraq four years to put them into effect, including in the Kurdistan Region.

The new plan will address women's and children's rights, prisoners' affairs, healthcare, education, social development, and the role of civil society. "It will also encompass religious freedoms and practices, public awareness campaigns, and the use of smart technologies to respond to emerging challenges," he added, noting that the Kurdistan Parliament and its specialized committees would play an important role in monitoring progress.

Zebari argued that an active role for the legislature would help gauge progress, prepare reports for international bodies, and track the Kurdistan Region's commitments ahead of the Human Rights Council's next review.

The meeting also reviewed the 2021-2025 Human Rights Action Plan, identified challenges and gaps in implementing the recommendations, established strategic priorities and objectives, and laid the groundwork for the new plan. Particular attention was given to defining the responsibilities of government institutions, improving coordination among them, and ensuring that the initiatives are carried out in a practical and sustainable manner.

The previous plan received approval from the Council of Ministers' Presidency on September 15, 2021. In October 2025, Zebari said 87.5% of the recommendations under review had been fulfilled.