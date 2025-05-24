KRG to present report on forcibly disappeared victims of Saddam at Baghdad conference

Shafaq News/ Iraq will hold a regional conference in Baghdad on May 27 to address the issue of missing persons, under the sponsorship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with participation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari confirmed that the event will bring together deputy foreign ministers from neighboring countries, regional experts, and representatives of accredited foreign missions, adding that the conference aims to boost regional cooperation, enhance cross-border coordination, and highlight the joint role of Iraq’s Federal and Regional governments in partnership with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

While the KRG would be presenting a formal report that details its long-standing efforts to locate thousands of forcibly disappeared individuals, particularly victims of Saddam Hussein’s regime, Zebari noted that the presentation will focus on “major historical atrocities,” including the disappearance of Feyli Kurds in the 1980s, the Anfal campaign in Garmian and Bahdinan, and the case of 8,000 missing Barzanis.

He stressed that these crimes represent some of the darkest moments in Kurdish history and warned that enforced disappearances continued beyond the Baath era, citing thousands abducted by ISIS. “The international community and the United Nations must take a closer look at these atrocities, which we will raise during the meeting.”