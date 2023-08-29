KRG official addresses alarming rise in human organ trafficking











Shafaq News / Dindar Zebari, the Coordinator of International Recommendations within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), revealed a surge in instances of human organ trafficking among displaced individuals and refugees in the Region. Zebari emphasized the pressing need for relevant authorities to take proactive measures in regulating this concerning issue. Addressing reporters during a press conference convened today in Erbil, Zebari conveyed, "In the year 2021, the Kurdistan region (KRI) saw an influx of over 8,000 foreign workers. These figures have been duly recorded by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, with the potential for variations in percentages." Expanding on the matter, he added, "Since 2013 and onwards, a substantial count of approximately 70,000 foreign workers have found their place in Kurdistan," characterizing this numerical representation as "significant." Furthermore, Zebari stressed that "the presence of refugees and displaced individuals has presented a multifaceted challenge, imparting an additional responsibility upon KRI's authorities due to the escalating prevalence of human organ trade within their ranks." Expressing his deep concern regarding the escalating instances of such incidents among refugees and displaced persons, the Kurdish official earnestly called upon the regional government to implement comprehensive regulations governing the domain of human organ donation, guided by a compassionate ethos. However, specific statistical data regarding instances of human organ trafficking remains undisclosed by the official. Nonetheless, the factors driving this predicament are evident, predominantly rooted in prevailing economic and living conditions, coupled with the formidable adversities endured by the displaced populace and refugees, consequently hindering their prospects of returning to their homes.