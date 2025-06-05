KRG seeks solution for Baghdad disputes in Moscow

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Deputy Head of Foreign Relations for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Falah Mustafa met Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow to discuss disputes with Baghdad and the need for constitutional dialogue, according to the Region’s Presidency.

The meeting comes amid escalating friction between the KRG and the federal government. Baghdad accused the KRG of continuing independent oil exports in violation of a 2022 Federal Supreme Court ruling that placed all oil management under federal authority.

The Finance Ministry later suspended salary payments to the Region, citing breaches of federal budget law.

“Addressing these issues through constitutional mechanisms is essential to the stability of all Iraqi communities,” the statement read.

Talks also covered regional developments, including the conflict in Syria, and explored prospects for expanded cooperation between Moscow and Erbil.

Russia maintains relations with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, and has signed several memorandums of understanding involving energy, infrastructure, and investment projects in northern Iraq.