KRG says it is ready to cooperate with Federal forces

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday said it will keep on cooperating with the Iraqi forces to win the war against terrorism.

In a statement, the ministry condoled the death of an Iraqi Major, and wished a speedy recovery for several other soldiers who have been injured an explosion in Sultan village, Kirkuk.

The Ministry reiterated its will to fully cooperate with the Iraqi forces until they win the war against terrorism.

Earlier today, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy for Iraq's federal police in the southwestern sub-district of Riyadh. The blast killed eight troops, including a major, according to a security source.

In the aftermath of the attack, a search campaign was launched in the vicinity of the attack's location to trace the perpetrators. The Force on duty identified the group of militants believed to be members of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist organization.

The security force, according to a source, engaged with the militant group and managed to kill one of its members.

The operation is underway to locate and apprehend the rest of the group's members, the source concluded.