KRG reveals the counts of Jewish and Zoroastrian families in the region

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government stated on Tuesday that 80 Jewish and 60 Zoroastrian families reside in the region.

Dindar Zebari, Kurdistan Regional Government international advocacy coordinator, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the people of those religions are spread in the governorates of the region, highlighting the religious tolerance in Kurdistan.

"We currently have a Directorate for Religious Coexistence in the Ministry of Endowments, in addition to directorates for religions," Zebari added.

On the possibility of appointing a Jewish or Zoroastrian minister in the future governments of Kurdistan, he responded, "They have full rights and are part of the Kurdish fabric."

In total, the Kurdistan Region embraces eight major religions, which are Islam, Judaism, Christianity, Yezidism, Zoroastrianism, Kaka'ism, Saba'ism, Manda'ism, and Baha'ism.