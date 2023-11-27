Pro-Palestinian Jewish demonstrators shut down Manhattan Bridge in anti-Israel protest

Shafaq News/ In an unprecedented display of dissent, over a thousand pro-Palestinian Jewish demonstrators brought traffic to a standstill on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City. The protesters donned black clothes and hats and fervently chanted, "New York says no to war," while demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and expressing their opposition to Israel's actions.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, most demonstrators identified with the "Jewish Voice for Peace" movement.

This demonstration follows previous incidents where Jewish protesters targeted iconic landmarks, including the Capitol Building, Grand Central Station, and the Statue of Liberty. The motives behind these attacks remain unclear.