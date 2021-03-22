Zoroastrian representative comments on the "defamation of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi"

Shafaq News / The representative of the Zoroastrian religion in Kurdistan region's endowments, Awat Husam al-Din, condemned slandering the historical Kurdish Muslim leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

Hussam al-Din told Shafaq News agency, "We condemn the statement of Lokman Haji, who lives in the UK and claims to represent Zoroastrianism, which is not true. He is not a cleric and was expelled from a civil organization he previously represented, and also quit representing the Zoroastrian religion in the endowments of the Kurdistan region."

She added, "external parties behind this person want to destabilize the peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region, which embrace the eight religions in love and harmony," noting, "Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi is a Kurdish leader who liberated Jerusalem with heroism and courage, and we are proud of him, he represents all the Kurds."

A person named Bir Luqman, who claims to be the leader of the Zoroastrian religion's followers in the Kurdistan Region, published a video clip a few days ago in which he insulted the Muslim Kurdish leader Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

There are eight religions in the Kurdistan Region: Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Sabean-Mandeans, Yazidism, Kakaism, Baha'i, and Zoroastrianism.

It is worth noting that the Kurdistan Region, according to Law No. 11 of the Kurdistan Parliament, guaranteed the freedom of religion, including the Zoroastrian religion.