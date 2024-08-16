Kurdistan affirms commitment to Yazidi and Zoroastrian rights at UN conference

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) reiterated its dedication to recognizing the Yazidi and Zoroastrian religions and safeguarding their rights during a United Nations conference on racial discrimination in Geneva.

At the 27th Session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), The Kurdish government (KRG) officials highlighted the Region's progress in human rights, noting significant legislative advances. "Between 2019 and 2023, 35 statutes and 12 gender equality laws were enacted, underscoring our commitment to eradicating racial discrimination and upholding human rights," Dindar Zebari, the KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy said.

The KRG also showcased its achievements in implementing a five-year Human Rights Action Plan, which has achieved a 74.1% compliance rate on 448 recommendations. The Region's ongoing efforts against discrimination are aimed at aligning with global human rights standards.

In a comprehensive report presented to the committee, the KRG documented the atrocities committed by ISIS, recording over 24,965 cases and liberating 3,579 abductees. Zebari emphasized that sustained support for survivors, including psychological care, remains a priority for the KRG.

The KRG further highlighted its initiatives to enhance cultural rights, including the establishment of specialized directorates and schools for Turkmen, Syriac, and Yazidi studies, reflecting a commitment to fostering an inclusive and culturally diverse society.

Responding to inquiries about the Zoroastrian faith, Zebari confirmed, "The Law on the Protection of Component Rights, No. 5 of 2015, guarantees the recognition of different religions and ethnic components within the Region, including Zoroastrianism.”

Addressing the Yazidi community's plight, Zebari detailed the “KRG's efforts to provide shelter, liberate captives, and facilitate treatment abroad for victims of ISIS,” stressing the importance of documenting the Yazidis' experiences and advocating for the crimes committed against them to be classified as genocide. Zebari also clarified that the Yazidis, recognized under the 2015 law, are "original Kurds" in terms of nationality, with the KRG overseeing their education and religious affairs through dedicated directorates.