Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG recovers 494 million dinars from double-salaries government employees, MP says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-10T16:30:37+0000
KRG recovers 494 million dinars from double-salaries government employees, MP says

Shafaq News / A member of the Finance Committee in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament revealed on Sunday that the regional government had recovered hundreds of millions of dinars from double-salaries government employees as part of the government's reform program.

Committee member Hevidar Ahmed said, in an interview with Shafaq News agency, that the regional government will take a set of measures within its reform program that includes cutting 407 million dinars from the monthly salaries of 492 government employees. Ahmed added that the government also decided to cut 87 million dinars from the retirement salaries of 103 judges.

The member of the Finance Committee explained, "Besides cutting one of the salaries, any employee who has received more than one salary, 20 to 49% of his remaining salary will be deducted as a compensation for the monthly salaries they have received previously."

related

A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-19 10:48:25
A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

KRG is yet to respond to the parliament on the accountability session, MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 09:57:30
KRG is yet to respond to the parliament on the accountability session, MP says

It is too early to control the situation: KRG health authorities says

Date: 2020-06-13 13:00:01
It is too early to control the situation: KRG health authorities says

KRG denies handing over 176 terrorists to Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-21 21:19:22
KRG denies handing over 176 terrorists to Kirkuk

Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

Date: 2020-04-26 14:56:39
Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

KRG demands UN as third party in Baghdad-Erbil talks: the region fulfilled its obligations

Date: 2020-12-23 13:59:48
KRG demands UN as third party in Baghdad-Erbil talks: the region fulfilled its obligations

KRG exempts state borrowers from 15% of their debts

Date: 2020-09-03 14:51:42
KRG exempts state borrowers from 15% of their debts

Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field

Date: 2020-05-09 11:14:40
Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field