KRG recovers 494 million dinars from double-salaries government employees, MP says

Shafaq News / A member of the Finance Committee in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament revealed on Sunday that the regional government had recovered hundreds of millions of dinars from double-salaries government employees as part of the government's reform program.

Committee member Hevidar Ahmed said, in an interview with Shafaq News agency, that the regional government will take a set of measures within its reform program that includes cutting 407 million dinars from the monthly salaries of 492 government employees. Ahmed added that the government also decided to cut 87 million dinars from the retirement salaries of 103 judges.

The member of the Finance Committee explained, "Besides cutting one of the salaries, any employee who has received more than one salary, 20 to 49% of his remaining salary will be deducted as a compensation for the monthly salaries they have received previously."