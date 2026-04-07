KRG raises protest over Iran consul “threat” statements

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Tuesday, lodged a formal protest with Iran’s consulate in Erbil over remarks by Tehran’s consul general on regional military targets.

In a statement, the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations described the remarks as containing “threats” against the Kurdistan Region and its population.

Iranian authorities have yet to comment.

Iran’s consul general in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Mohammad Mir Hosseini, had earlier stated that Iran’s military operations are not confined to a specific geographic area. He asserted that any location hosting US forces, entities Tehran considers “interfering,” or what he referred to as the “Zionist regime” and anti-Iran groups, would be viewed as legitimate targets, whether inside the Kurdistan Region or elsewhere.

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.