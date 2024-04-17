KRG prepares for April salary disbursement

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Wednesday that preparations "are underway" to finalize salary lists for April, with salary disbursement expected to commence next week.

Hunar Jamal, the ministry's spokesman, revealed in a press conference that they "have communicated with all relevant ministries and directorates to compile salary lists for employees for April."

Jamal pointed out that some ministries have already submitted their salary lists, while others are expected to do so within the next two days.

"The federal government is set to begin salary payments to ministries and federal governorates after April 18, with salary lists slated for submission to Baghdad early next week."

"There is a concerted effort to definitively resolve salary matters for KRG employees, a sentiment reinforced during the Iraqi Prime Minister's recent visit to Washington."

Addressing the delayed salaries for 2023, the ministry's spokesman noted that the KRG President, Nechirvan Barzani, has contacted Baghdad to disburse salaries for three months of 2023 due to the incomplete allocation of the Kurdistan's share from the 2023 budget.

"Despite an allocated share of about 16.497 trillion, only 5.7 trillion has been received thus far, and the KRG is awaiting a response from the Iraqi government on this matter." He explained.

Earlier this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government announced a breakthrough, reaching an agreement on a long-standing dispute regarding public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the agreement marks a significant step towards resolving a key source of tension between Erbil and Baghdad.

"We have arrived at a satisfactory solution for allocating salaries to employees and retirees in the Kurdistan Region," Barzani stated. "This achievement follows persistent efforts and extensive collaboration between our team and the team of the Prime Minister of the federal government."

Barzani expressed his gratitude to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and "all the forces and parties that provided support in overcoming these obstacles and challenges together."

He also acknowledged the "numerous attempts to undermine the people of the Kurdistan Region in recent times." Barzani then commended the employees and retirees in the region for their "steadfastness and patience."

Notably, the Kurdish government has faced significant challenges in meeting the timely and complete payment of salaries to its civil servants for the past decade. This financial strain intensified following a ruling by a Paris-based arbitration court that suspended the KRG's oil exports to international markets a year ago, exacerbating its financial crisis.

As a result, the KRG has been heavily reliant on local income sources and its allocated share from the federal budget, which has been a subject of controversy. Despite efforts to manage its fiscal situation, the KRG has consistently struggled to meet its salary obligations.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq's decision worsened the situation by issuing a ruling ordering the "localization" of salaries for all Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks. This decision has resulted in the halt of salary disbursements, leading to numerous strikes across various sectors.