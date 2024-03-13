Iraqi Interior Ministry sets next April start for new weapon purchase regulation Iraq breaking Iraqi April











Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, gave the green light to the rules for buying weapons. Brigadier Muqdad Miri, the Ministry of Interior's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "We'll kick off this plan on April 1, 2024, and we'll share more details about these rules later." In January 2024, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior made a call to allow any household to own a weapon as long as the owners register it through the designated electronic system. The registration deadline is by the end of December 2024; failing to register will have legal consequences.