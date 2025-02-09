KRG pledges action on employee issues, warns of threats

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reaffirmed its commitment to addressing public sector employee concerns while warning against attempts to exploit protests for destabilization.

Protests, hunger strikes, and demonstrations persist in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to delays in salary payments and the rising cost of living, with increasing calls for the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to take urgent action.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Interior Ministry stressed that “employee and citizen demands remain a priority,” citing ongoing coordination with the federal government to find solutions. “Progress has been made in resolving these issues.”

While affirming the right to peaceful protest, the ministry emphasized that “any actions threatening public order or violating the law would not be tolerated,” and reiterated its commitment to handling outstanding matters “responsibly through dialogue and legal channels.”

It further warned that certain groups, both inside and outside Iraq, are attempting to manipulate the situation for their own agendas, specifically accusing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other outlawed groups seeking to undermine regional security.