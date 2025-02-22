KRG moves to stabilize finances, eyes new government

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, highlighted efforts to stabilize the Kurdisdan Region, citing payroll reforms, financial coordination with Baghdad, and plans for an inclusive government.

In a seminar in Al-Sulaymaniyah attended by Shafaq News, Talabani revealed, “The KRG has reorganized its payroll using a modern mechanism, ensuring full compliance with biometric procedures before submitting the revised list to Baghdad,” noting that previous challenges stemmed from administrative structures differing from those in Baghdad, but reforms had been implemented to align with federal standards.

Salary and financial challenges extend beyond the Baghdad-Erbil relationship, affecting everyone in the Kurdistan Region, Talabani pointed out, adding, “We expect strong political and technical will to resolve these matters, and the region has provided all necessary facilitations to meet Baghdad’s requirements.”

On oil exports, Talabani stated that the government had found solutions to the crisis and adjusted export mechanisms to ensure financial stability, pointing out that ongoing coordination with Baghdad had resolved past challenges, securing January salaries and finalizing this year’s budget allocations to ensure timely payments.

He further emphasized that resolving salary and budget issues was only part of a broader effort to stabilize the region’s financial and administrative situation.

At a press conference following the seminar, Talabani announced an upcoming meeting between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to discuss forming a new regional government, expressing optimism that the talks would yield positive results leading to a government that represents all communities in the Kurdistan Region.

The discussions will center on enhancing cooperation between the two parties and ensuring broad representation across all regions in the new administration, he clarified.