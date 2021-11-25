KRG moves to ID the Kurds who drowned in the English Channel

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is working to identify the bodies of seemingly Kurdish victims who perished in the regional water between England and France, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said earlier today, Thursday.

PM Barzani tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 27 innocent lives in the English Channel last night. Some of the victims appear to be Kurds. We are working to establish their identities. Our thoughts are with their families."

"This is a potent reminder of the dangers of illegal migration and the smugglers who send people to their deaths. We must act together to stop them," he added.