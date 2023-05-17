KRG highlights ongoing projects with Germany

Shafaq News / Kurdistan's Ministry of Electricity praised its relations with Germany on Wednesday, referring to several power plant projects implemented by German companies in the region.
According to a statement, the Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammed Saleh, welcomed Abdulaziz Al-Mukhlaf, the President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce, and Sontke Hurn, the Head of the German Office for Trade and Industrial Relations in Iraq, who is visiting Kurdistan leading a delegation of German companies.
The statement highlighted the Minister's appreciation for the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the German Government in the field of investment. It also pointed out that numerous projects and power stations in the Kurdistan region have been executed by German companies.
The meeting, attended by 27 directors of German companies and representatives from a large number of corporate groups in the country, discussed future work opportunities, upcoming projects for the Ministry, and the needs of the electricity sector. The meeting also highlighted the availability of German technology, equipment, and various goods in the field of electricity.
The statement noted that the President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce expressed the Chamber's readiness to expand its investments in the Kurdistan region in the near future. The Minister of Electricity also ensured the Ministry's facilitation for German companies' investments across all three sectors of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.