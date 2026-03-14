Baghdad secures threefold rise in Iranian gas supplies

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian gas supplies to Iraq increased threefold over the past week, reaching 18 million cubic meters after previously falling to 6 million, the Ministry of Electricity reported on Saturday.

Cited by Reuters, the Ministry’s Spokesperson Ahmed Mousa confirmed that the additional volumes were sent to support electricity generation in southern regions of the country, where demand remains high.

Earlier this month, most Iraqi provinces experienced a nationwide power outage described locally as a “shutdown,” following heavy pressure on the electricity grid.

The Electricity Ministry later clarified that the collapse of the power system stemmed from a technical issue linked to a sudden drop in gas supplies feeding the Rumaila gas-fired power station in Basra province.

The increase in Iranian gas flows comes as Iraq continues to face chronic electricity shortages despite its vast oil wealth. Demand typically surges during the summer months, reaching 50,000–55,000 megawatts, while current production stands at about 27,000–28,000 megawatts. Energy specialists previously informed Shafaq News that Iraq’s reliance on Iranian gas, which covers roughly 40% of demand and supports nearly one-third of electricity generation, exposes the grid to significant supply risks.

Pressure intensified after Iraq’s US sanctions waiver expired on March 8, 2025, restricting access to Iranian natural gas and forcing Baghdad to accelerate alternative energy projects without US exemptions.

Read more: The end of a waiver: Iraq's struggle for energy independence