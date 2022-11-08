KRG ended the double-salary phenomenon, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-08T19:23:23+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's reform law has completely abolished the double-salary phenomenon in state institutions, the head of the Coordination Committee, Abdul-Hakim Khasro, said on Tuesday. Speaking in a press conference he held earlier today, Khasro said that the government, in cooperation with the finance and economy ministry, has fully implemented the reform law and ended the double-salary phenomenon. "All the public servants who used to receive two salaries can only receive one now," he said.

related