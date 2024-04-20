Islamic Union Bloc addresses salary matters for political prisoners and martyrs' families in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Islamic Union Bloc in the Iraqi Parliament has provided insight into the status of salaries for political prisoners and martyrs' families over the last three months of the previous year, alongside discussions on professional advancements and salary localization for Kurdistan employees.

During a press conference in al-Sulaymaniya, Member of Parliament Muthana Ameen remarked, "Last Thursday, we visited the Iraqi Federal Court to deliberate on its rulings concerning the compensation of regional employees, reflecting the stance of the Islamic Union, the primary petitioner in the case initiated on September 14th, 2023, regarding employee compensations."

Ameen elaborated, "The Federal Court's decision underscored two pivotal aspects initially overlooked. Firstly, the inclusion of retired individuals under the social protection network, despite the grievance being focused on government employees. Secondly, the phrase 'on par with other Iraqi employees' implies equal entitlements and privileges for Kurdistan Region employees, including bonuses and career advancements, which were not explicitly stated in the initial petition."

He emphasized, "The Federal Court's verdict removes Kurdistan Region employee compensations from political disputes, eliciting relief among all residents of the Region, as it mandates the federal government to disburse salaries unconditionally, irrespective of the Region's ability to generate oil or internal revenues."

Regarding salary localization, the President of the Federal Court affirmed that "the court's ruling is unequivocal: salaries must be localized in federal banks for all employees, with subsequent transfers to private banks permitted across Iraq or Kurdistan."

In response to queries about the need for the Federal Court to clarify its stance on salary disbursement prior to localization, Ameen stated, "The Court's President has confirmed that no such clarification has been provided."

Addressing the issue of salaries for political prisoners and martyrs' families in the Kurdistan Region, MP Muthana Ameen noted that "the President of the Court has called for another meeting within (10 to 15) days to devise a framework for addressing this matter, ensuring equitable treatment akin to counterparts in central and southern regions."

It is noteworthy that the Kurdish government has encountered significant obstacles in timely and complete salary payments to its civil servants over the past decade. This financial strain has been exacerbated by a ruling from a Paris-based arbitration court, which suspended the KRG's oil exports to international markets a year ago, further deepening its financial woes.

Consequently, the KRG has relied heavily on local revenue streams and its allocated share from the federal budget, which has been a subject of contention. Despite efforts to manage its fiscal predicament, the KRG has consistently faced challenges in meeting its salary commitments.

The decision of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq to mandate the "localization" of salaries for all Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks has exacerbated the situation, resulting in a cessation of salary disbursements and sparking numerous strikes across various sectors.