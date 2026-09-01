Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is drafting a new code of conduct governing how police officers interact with the public, following three days of discussions on police-citizen relations, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Hemin Mirani, director general of the ministry’s administrative office, explained that the talks produced a legal draft aimed at strengthening police discipline and setting standards for officers’ conduct, without addressing the internal organization of the police service.

The proposed measures also include new technology and equipment to modernize police work while remaining consistent with existing Kurdistan Region laws governing the Interior Ministry.

The initiative aligns with the Kurdistan Police Reform Strategy for 2026 to 2030, led by the KRG Interior Ministry with support from the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Iraq, which reviewed reform progress in Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Erbil in late August.

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