Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The European Union (EU) will launch a two-year security advisory mission in Iraq, separate from the Global Coalition, which is expected to leave the country by the end of September, EU Advisory Mission chief Ralf Schroeder said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil, Schroeder stressed that the EU initiative, due to begin in November, does not provide logistical support to the Coalition, with its work focused on supporting legal reforms and providing strategic advice on police training programs and policies.

“Dutch police are currently coordinating directly with police in Erbil as part of the EU mission,” he added.

On the threat posed by ISIS and security concerns in disputed areas, Schroeder clarified that the EU’s mandate is limited to civilian security and does not extend to military operations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has repeatedly set September 30 as a deadline for Baghdad to assert full sovereignty over its territory, including ending the Coalition’s military mission, completing the departure of its forces and bringing weapons under state control.

A senior United States official told Shafaq News, however, that the US administration and its partners “will reduce” their military presence in Iraq, describing the move as a transition toward a lasting bilateral security partnership between Washington and Baghdad.

Around 2,500 US troops have been deployed in Iraq as part of the Coalition.

Read more: The US exits Iraq: A withdrawal heralds a sovereign future