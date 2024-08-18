Baghdad police arrests +3,000 foreigners for residency violations

Shafaq News/ The Rusafa Police Command in Baghdad has revealed that its directorates have arrested 3,144 foreign nationals for residency violations across various areas of Rusafa since the beginning of this year until early August.

A document from the Rusafa Police Command, released on Sunday, detailed that the total number of foreign nationals apprehended in Baghdad for violating residency conditions from January 1, 2024, to August 1, 2024, amounted to 3,144 individuals. Out of these, 2,294 have been deported.

The document highlightedthe diverse nationalities of those arrested, which included Pakistani, Afghan, Bangladeshi, Lebanese, Iranian, Syrian, Egyptian, Turkish, Nigerian, Ghanaian, Palestinian, Nepalese, Kenyan, Jordanian, Indian, and Sudanese citizens.