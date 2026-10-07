KRG denies reports of air defense system delivery
2026-10-07T11:00:15+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Wednesday denied reports that it had received an air defense system.
The ministry said the reports, circulated by media outlets and social media accounts, had been attributed to a ministry source, but stressed that no official source had made any statement on the matter.
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