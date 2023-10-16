KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for another round of salary, budget talks

Shafaq News/ A source in Kurdistan's Ministry of Finance revealed that a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to visit the capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday for talks with the parliamentary finance committee on salary and budget issues.
In a press release he issued earlier today, KRG spokesperson Peshwa Hawrami, said that "the visit and the meeting with the parliamentary financial committee were a voluntary initiative. It aims to demonstrate the region's commitment to resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad."
Hawrami clarified that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has instructed the region's delegation not to withhold any questions and to cooperate transparently in these discussions.
He emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government is seeking a comprehensive solution within the framework of the federal Iraqi constitution to protect the rights of the people of Kurdistan.