Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG debunks Iranian reports about an attack on a Mossad Headquarters in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-30T17:24:00+0000
KRG debunks Iranian reports about an attack on a Mossad Headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Media and Information Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government refuted the Iranian press reports about a Mossad Headquarters in the capital city of the Region, Erbil, nevertheless an attack on it resulting in injuries.

In a statement issued today, Wednesday, the directorate said, "the Iranian 'Kayhan' newspaper published on June 29, 2021, a report about rocket attacks on targeting a headquarters of the Israeli Intelligence resulting in kills."

"These news are far from truth. There are no bases or headquarters affiliated with the Israeli Intelligence in the Kurdistan Region," the statement asserted.

"The aim from spreading these news is to instigate hatred and hostility towards the Region," it added, demanding the Iranian authorities to prevent such deeds that tampers the ties between both sides.

related

KRG grants $ 2.56 billion worth of investment licenses

Date: 2021-01-21 19:30:52
KRG grants $ 2.56 billion worth of investment licenses

KRG prepares for the next wave of COVID-19 and launches a project to facilitate the governmental services

Date: 2020-10-21 14:40:03
KRG prepares for the next wave of COVID-19 and launches a project to facilitate the governmental services

Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field

Date: 2020-05-09 11:14:40
Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field

Baydemir: KRG is the hope of millions of Kurds in the world

Date: 2020-02-24 13:18:41
Baydemir: KRG is the hope of millions of Kurds in the world

Concerns rise by fifth Covid-19 death in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-07 14:11:41
Concerns rise by fifth Covid-19 death in Sulaymaniyah

KRG: Electric energy production will not deteriorate in summer

Date: 2020-05-27 12:24:10
KRG: Electric energy production will not deteriorate in summer

KRG reassures the population: We have enough food for four months

Date: 2020-03-14 12:31:59
KRG reassures the population: We have enough food for four months

KRG invites Egypt's Grand Mufti to visit the Region

Date: 2021-03-16 13:36:54
KRG invites Egypt's Grand Mufti to visit the Region