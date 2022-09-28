KRG condemns Iranian repeated attacks on Erbil

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) denounced on Wednesday the Iranian attacks on Erbil.

The government said in a statement, "The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)strongly condemns the repetitive violations of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region."

"Attacks on opposition groups through the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missiles, under any pretext, is an incorrect stance which promotes a misleading interpretation of the course of events", it added.

The statement concluded, "We strongly condemn these continuous attacks which result in the death of civilians and we call for an end to these violations.".