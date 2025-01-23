KRG condemns Baghdad’s unilateral budget proposal

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) spokesperson Peshawa Hawrami criticized the Iraqi federal government for unilaterally submitting a revised budget proposal to Parliament without prior consultation with the KRG.

“The move replaces a previously agreed-upon draft between the two governments,” he told Shafaq News.

Hawrami explained that despite extensive meetings and persistent efforts to amend the federal general budget law to enable the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, the agreed draft was unexpectedly altered and presented in a different form at the final stage.

He expressed alarm over the federal government’s unilateral actions. “Submitting a new proposal without prior coordination with the KRG or approval by the federal Council of Ministers undermines prior agreements and established protocols,” he said.

“This approach erodes trust and exacerbates Iraq’s crises, diverting attention from finding effective solutions.”

Hawrami called for immediate corrective action. “We firmly reject the revised proposals. The Federal Council of Ministers must reinstate the agreed-upon draft, approve it, and submit it to Parliament for a proper vote,” he stressed.

Notably, Hawrami’s remarks followed an announcement by MP Firas Al-Muslmawi, from the State of Law bloc, on January 21, confirming that the Iraqi Parliament had received an amended version of the federal budget law from the Baghdad government.