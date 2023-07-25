KRG allocates 5Bn Dinars to bolster healthcare sector

Shafaq News / Saman Al-Barzanji, the Health Minister of Kurdistan Region, made a momentous announcement on Tuesday.

The regional government has directed the immediate disbursement of a substantial sum, amounting to five billion Iraqi Dinars in cash.

Speaking before a gathering of journalists during his visit to the Birmam district hospital in Erbil, Al-Barzanji revealed, "The regional government has thoughtfully allocated a dedicated monthly budget, exclusively designated for procuring medications in cash, spanning across all cities of Kurdistan."

He expounded further, elucidating, "Five billion Iraqi Dinars out of a total of seven billion from this budget have been earmarked for disbursal through financial institutions.