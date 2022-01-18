Report

Kurdistan MoH: 2,049,565 person had received COVID vaccine in the region

Date: 2022-01-18T08:38:05+0000
Kurdistan MoH: 2,049,565 person had received COVID vaccine in the region

Shafaq News / The Minister of health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman al-Barzanji, revealed today that 6,171,083 people live in the region, of which 2,049,565 had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Al-Barzanji said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, about 3,743,772 PCR tests were made in the region, 389,901 of which showed positive results.

He added that 46,878 of those who contracted the virus were admitted to the region's hospitals, pointing that 8,776 patients are still receiving the appropriate treatment in hospitals.

In addition, 7,166 passed away for COVID-19 in the region.

The Minister indicated that three vaccines are available in the Region, noting that the booster (third dose) will be given according to specific instructions.

