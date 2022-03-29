KRG Spokesperson: Kurdistan will become a landmark on the international energy map

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, on Tuesday said that the Kurdistan Region will soon become a landmark on the international energy map amid striking changes in the regional and international arena.

Speaking at the Shabab Ashna forum in Erbil, Adel said, "oil and gas resources are not a property of this generation. They also belong to the future generations."

Adel said that the political and economic crises impeded the government's efforts to attain its goals.

"The Kurdistan Region is on the verge of a new phase. It is sought to join the energy map," he said, "geopolitically, we are heading toward a huge change. The region will make enormous progress. More jobs will be generated consequently."