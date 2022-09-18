Energy waste in Iraq's Kurdistan is twice the world's average, official says

Shafaq News/ Electricity waste rates in the Kurdistan region are twice the world's average, the head of Erbil's distribution unit, Kamal Assaf, said on Sunday.

"Even though the weather is cooler, energy consumption in Erbil has not decreased," Assaf told Shafaq News Agency, "the governorate needs additional 1,400 to 1,500 Megawatts to stabilize the supply hours at 20 to 24 hours. However, we currently produce 1,050 megawatts only."

"The net production of the Kurdistan region is 3,500 Megawatts," he elaborated.

"The world's average energy waste is 17%," he continued, "but it is 32% to 34% in the Kurdistan region."

"We are working relentlessly to reduce the waste rates. It already decreased remarkably since installing smart power meters," he concluded.