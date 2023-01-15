Demand surpasses energy production rate in KRI, official says

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region revealed that the energy production rate has reached 4,000 megawatts.

Ministry spokesman Omed Ahmed said in a statement on Sunday that the average production capacity in the Region is over 3,900 megawatts, while the demand is 7,000 megawatts.

He added that work is ongoing to develop and increase the production rate.

These statements coincide with a noticeable decline in power supply hours in the Kurdistan Region, amid harsh winter conditions