KRG: Kurdistan people will be a victim of the PKK's twisted policies 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan regional government strongly condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack on Peshmerga forces in mount Matin, north of Duhok governorate.

Regional Government spokesman Gotiar Adel said in a statement today, "the people and the Region will not be victims of the Workers' Party's twisted policies, nor for this party to be a cause of loss of lives, properties, and territories."

"While we consider this attack on the Peshmerga forces an attack on all the people of Kurdistan, the Peshmerga forces continue to protect the citizens and the lands of the region, inch by inch, and this is one of his duties in defending them."

Adel expressed the KRG's condolences to the families of the victims.

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas."

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.